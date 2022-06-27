Linux "RADV" Radeon Driver Gets A Big Speed-Up For 16-bit FidelityFX Super Resolution
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 27 June 2022 at 01:30 PM EDT. 8 Comments
RADEON --
Merged today to Mesa 22.2 was a four month old merge request for the open-source Radeon Vulkan driver "RADV" that significantly improves the 16-bit FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) performance.

FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) already performs well on Linux while now with Mesa 22.2's RADV it will see significantly better performance for the 16-bit version of this open-source technique for high resolution image upscaling for games.

Daniel Schürmann who made this improvement for RADV found that the patches improve the 16-bit AMD FSR performance by around 35%!


The patches are around NIR intermediate representation vectorization and lowering for this Radeon Vulkan driver that help out the 16-bit FSR path in particular.

Mesa 22.2 with these patches and a lot more to the Radeon, Intel, and other open-source 3D drivers will debut as stable around August.
8 Comments
Related News
Rewritten NIR Code For Old Radeon "R600" Linux Driver Improves Performance In 2022
AMD Posts Patch Enabling Vega APU/GPU Support For Blender's HIP Backend
AMDVLK 2022.Q2.3 Vulkan Driver Released With Some Performance Optimizations
AMD Adds Radeon Memory Visualizer Support For Linux
AMD Lands A Number Of RadeonSI RDNA NGG Fixes Ahead Of RDNA3 Enabling
RADV Adds EXT_primitives_generated_query To Help Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds: Rust For The Kernel Could Possibly Be Merged For Linux 5.20
Linus Torvalds' Latest Commentary Against -O3'ing The Linux Kernel
The Bizarre Case Of Zstd's Very Slow Performance On Arch Linux
Experimental -O3 Optimizing The Linux Kernel For Better Performance Brought Up Again
Meta's Transparent Memory Offloading Saves Them 20~32% Of Memory Per Linux Server
Linux 5.20 To Support Async Buffered Writes For XFS + IO_uring For Big Performance Boost
EPEL Statistics Show Recent Surge In Rocky Linux Usage Past AlmaLinux, CentOS Stream
AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 Source Code Published