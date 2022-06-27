Linux "RADV" Radeon Driver Gets A Big Speed-Up For 16-bit FidelityFX Super Resolution

Merged today to Mesa 22.2 was a four month old merge request for the open-source Radeon Vulkan driver "RADV" that significantly improves the 16-bit FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) performance.FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) already performs well on Linux while now with Mesa 22.2's RADV it will see significantly better performance for the 16-bit version of this open-source technique for high resolution image upscaling for games.Daniel Schürmann who made this improvement for RADV found that the patches improve the 16-bit AMD FSR performance by around 35%!

The patches are around NIR intermediate representation vectorization and lowering for this Radeon Vulkan driver that help out the 16-bit FSR path in particular.Mesa 22.2 with these patches and a lot more to the Radeon, Intel, and other open-source 3D drivers will debut as stable around August.