NVIDIA Releases Quake II RTX 1.6 With Support For AMD FidelityFX FSR

It's been nearly one year since NVIDIA's last update to Quake II RTX as their port of Quake II to using Vulkan ray-tracing extensions for RTX path-traced global illumination. Fortunately, that changed today as they are out with a big update in the form of Quake II RTX v1.6.One of the big new features of Quake II RTX 1.6 is support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution upscaling. Yep, AMD FSR is now supported in this NVIDIA-maintained open-source project.

Quake II RTX 1.6 also brings full-screen blend effects, support for HDR displays, improved laser beams, improved performance when using high detail static models, improved material shading, new settings, reduced start-up and map load times, and a variety of other changes.More details on the changes for this big Quake II RTX update as well as Windows/Linux binaries can be found via GitHub