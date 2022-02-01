Qt Announces Changes To Simplify Its Commercial Licensing
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 1 February 2022 at 05:25 AM EST. 1 Comment
The Qt Company continues to look for ways to diversify its product offering and improve its financial performance. In addition to the recent change making it easier to add ads into Qt apps, The Qt Company announced today a simplification of their commercial licensing.

Qt has now consolidated their commercial offerings for developers into four editions. One of the big fundamental changes is that customers will now be able to continue distributing their Qt-based applications even after their Qt developer licenses expire. Up to now one of the terms to their commercial licensing has required a valid developer subscription license to distribute your applications using this toolkit. That term is now removed so should their license lapse, they can continue distributing their software.


Those wanting to learn more about Qt's commercial licensing changes can see the Qt.io blog.

Qt for Application Development pricing starts out at $302 USD per month per user at the professional level or $329 USD per month per user for their enterprise edition with extra functionality. Qt Design Studio meanwhile starts out at $180 USD per month per user. Their pricing for those interested can be found here.
