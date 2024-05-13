Linux Foundation Launches The High Performance Software Foundation

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 13 May 2024 at 06:40 AM EDT. 5 Comments
Back at Supercomputing 23, the Linux Foundation announced their intent on forming the High Performance Software Foundation for helping to advance open-source software for high performance computing (HPC). The Linux Foundation is now using ISC 24 this week in Hamburg, Germany for announcing that the High Performance Software Foundation has launched.

The High Performance Software Foundation is now established and with a state goal of:
"HPSF aims to build, promote, and advance a portable core software stack for high performance computing (HPC) by increasing adoption, lowering barriers to contribution, and supporting development efforts.
...
HPSF benefits from strong support across the HPC landscape, including Premier Members Amazon Web Services (AWS), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL), and Sandia National Laboratories (SNL); General Members AMD, Argonne National Laboratory (ANL), Intel, Kitware, Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL), NVIDIA, and Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL); and Associate Members University of Maryland, University of Oregon, and Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC). HPSF will set up a technical advisory committee (TAC) to manage working groups tackling a variety of HPC topics. Drawing from member organizations and community participants, the TAC will follow a governance model based on the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF). "

Fairly broad participation across the industry, including from AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA but somewhat surprisingly not Arm.

High Performance Software Foundation logo


The HPSF will be working on open-source projects such as the Spack package manager, Kokkos, Viskores, the HPCToolkit, Apptainer, and E4S. There will also be initiatives around architecture support, performance testing and benchmarking, and collaborating with other Linux Foundation projects.

See today's press release for more details. The foundation's new website can be found at HPSF.io.
5 Comments
