AMD RDNA4 "GFX12" Support Merged For Mesa's RadeonSI Driver

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 12 May 2024 at 06:31 AM EDT. 1 Comment
Following all of the GFX12 code and related IP landing within the AMDGPU Linux kernel driver as well as the LLVM AMDGPU shader compiler back-end and other code in enabling the next-generation of AMD Radeon graphics, the RadeonSI OpenGL driver support for RDNA4 (GFX12) was merged this Sunday into Mesa.

As a pleasant Sunday morning surprise, the 23 patches providing for initial GFX12 support was merged to Mesa 24.2-devel.

The nearly two dozen patches add GFX12 support to the common AMD AC code, the AC/LLVM integration, the ADDRLIB library code for GFX12, VCN5.0 Video Core Next video playback support, and other RadeonSI GFX12 changes. These AMD GFX12 changes for the Mesa code were authored by Marek Olšák and the other AMD Mesa developers. Separately but while talking of VCN, there was also a recent AMDGPU patch confirming the Video Core Next 5 video encode/decode capabilities.

All of the Radeon Vulkan (RADV) GFX12 targeted changes will likely be coming from the Valve crew.

AMD GFX12 merged to Mesa


It's great seeing the nearly twenty-four thousand lines of initial AMD GFX12 Mesa support land for Mesa 24.2-devel ahead of the next generation Radeon GPUs appearing. This is hopefully a good sign as well that the AMDGPU Linux kernel driver support for RDNA4/GFX12 is beginning to settle down too and good shape in the upstream kernel.

This initial AMD GFX12 (RDNA4) support for Mesa landed in Git today via this merge request.
