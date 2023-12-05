Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
SUSE Working On Upstream Linux Kernel Support For Booting The Raspberry Pi 5
Building off a prior set of patches posted last month for the BCM2712 SD card controller, SUSE's Andrea della Porta sent out a set of four patches on Friday to provide minimal boot support for the Raspberry Pi 5.
Andrea explained with the updated patch series:
"This patchset adds minimal support for the Broadcom BCM2712 SoC and for the on-board SDHCI controller on Broadcom BCM2712 in order to make it possible to boot (particularly) a Raspberry Pi 5 from SD card and get a console through uart. Changes to arm64/defconfig are not needed since the actual options work as they are. This work is heavily based on downstream contributions.
Tested on Tumbleweed substituting the stock kernel with upstream one, either chainloading uboot+grub+kernel or directly booting the kernel from 1st stage bootloader."
The new patches can be found on the Linux kernel mailing list. Hopefully these initial Raspberry Pi 5 boot patches get mainlined soon and that the Raspberry Pi Foundation eventually gets around to more actively upstreaming new SBC support into the mainline kernel.