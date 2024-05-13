Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Firefox 126 Available - Adds "Linux" To The Android User Agent String
This month's Firefox update is a relatively modest one with some new developer additions and just a few new end-user features. Firefox 126 brings a simplier and more unified dialog for clearing user data, Firefox for Android "add-ons" settings have been renamed to "extensions", and there is a new option to toggle the split console feature for developers.
Firefox 126 on Android has added "Linux" to the HTTP User-Agent String... Adding Linux finally to the Android User-Agent string has fixed some website compatibility issues plaguing Firefox for Android.
On the web developer side, Firefox 126 has enabled the CSS zoom property by default, URL.parse() is now implemented, the Screen Wake Lock API is now supported, and other additions. For those using Firefox on macOS, AV1 video hardware acceleration is now enabled when using an M3 Mac.
Ahead of tomorrow's formal release announcement, the Firefox 126 binaries including the generic Linux build and Debian/Ubuntu package can be downloaded from the Mozilla.org server.