The Qt Company has shipped Qt 5.14 beta as the newest version of the Qt5 tool-kit and their last real feature update as Qt 5.15 will focus more on bug fixes as development is shifting towards Qt 6.0 due out in one year's time.
Qt 5.14 is an exciting update with the initial API-independent scenegraph renderer for Qt Quick that supports Vulkan, Metal, Direct3D 11, and still OpenGL fallbacks. The Vulkan support for Qt continues maturing. Qt 5.14 also has continued HiDPI improvements, a threading overhaul to Qt 3D, Qt Multimedia now supports GStreamer OpenGL, updated Qt WebEngine, Qt Quick Timeline introduction, and many other changes.
The Qt 5.14.0 release should ship around the end of November while the release candidate will be out in early to mid November. More details on today's Qt 5.14 beta via Qt.io.
