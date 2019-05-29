Qt 5.13 Should Be Released By Mid-June With Lottie Support, WebAssembly, glTF 2.0 Import
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 29 May 2019 at 09:15 AM EDT.
Qt 5.13 had originally been slated to ship last week and then revised to this week, but instead the fourth and final beta shipped today while the official release has been pushed to next month.

Qt 5.13 Beta 4 is out today and with this milestone all known blocker bugs for v5.13 have been resolved. Due to the extra betas to allow these blockers have been corrected, there was a delay in the schedule. The Qt Company is now hoping to ship the Qt 5.13 release candidate next week and to get the official release out on or around 13 June. Details in today's Beta 4 announcement.

Qt 5.13 as the latest half-year update to the Qt5 tool-kit is bringing Lottie animation support, glTF 2.0 importing for Qt 3D, the Qt for WebAssembly platform, Qt Wayland enhancements, an updated Qt WebEngine from upstream Chromium, and many other changes.
