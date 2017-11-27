Qt 5.10 RC was expected back on 16 November but only this morning is making its debut.
While arriving nearly two weeks late, The Qt Company is still hoping to get the official Qt 5.10.0 release out on time, which has been scheduled for 30 November. Thus there's basically two days left to get the release candidate tested if getting the release out on time.
The developers are just looking now for any blocker bugs and have said their fine if other bugs end up getting into Qt 5.10.0 since it will be succeeded shortly afterwards by Qt 5.10.1.
Qt 5.10 brings initial Vulkan helpers/enablers, Qt Network OpenSSL 1.1 support, a tech preview of a skeletal animation system for Qt 3D, updated Qt WebEngine, and a variety of other enhancements. New Qt5 modules are Qt Network Authentication for OAuth/OAuth2 support and Qt Speech for text-to-speech capabilities.
