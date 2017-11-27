Qt 5.10 Release Candidate Arrives Late
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 27 November 2017 at 09:52 AM EST. Add A Comment
QT --
Qt 5.10 RC was expected back on 16 November but only this morning is making its debut.

While arriving nearly two weeks late, The Qt Company is still hoping to get the official Qt 5.10.0 release out on time, which has been scheduled for 30 November. Thus there's basically two days left to get the release candidate tested if getting the release out on time.

The developers are just looking now for any blocker bugs and have said their fine if other bugs end up getting into Qt 5.10.0 since it will be succeeded shortly afterwards by Qt 5.10.1.

Details on qt-announce.

Qt 5.10 brings initial Vulkan helpers/enablers, Qt Network OpenSSL 1.1 support, a tech preview of a skeletal animation system for Qt 3D, updated Qt WebEngine, and a variety of other enhancements. New Qt5 modules are Qt Network Authentication for OAuth/OAuth2 support and Qt Speech for text-to-speech capabilities.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Qt News
Qt 5.9.3 Released With Fixes & Performance Improvements
Qt 5.10 Reaches Its Second Beta Milestone
Qt Creator 4.5 Beta Arrives With Few Changes
NVIDIA-Donated Qt 3D Studio Now Available In Pre-Release Form
Qt 5.10 Beta Released
Qt 5.9.2 Released With Bug Fixes
Popular News
Linux 4.15 Is A Huge Update For Both AMD CPU & Radeon GPU Owners
Unity 7 Hoping To Become An Official Flavor For Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
The Big Changes So Far For The Linux 4.15 Kernel - Half Million New Lines Of Code So Far
Intel Planning To End Legacy BIOS Support By 2020
Report: Ryzen "Raven Ridge" APU Not Using HBM2 Memory
The Linux Kernel Is Still Rectifying The Year 2038 Problem