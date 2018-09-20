Purism Announces The "Librem Key"
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 20 September 2018 at 11:10 AM EDT. 5 Comments
HARDWARE --
Remember back in May when Purism partnered up with Nitrokey as they wanted to work on a USB-based PGP SmartCard? They have now announced the Librem Key as a result of that work.

They have just announced the Librem Key as what they say is "the first and only security key to offer tamper evident protection to laptop users."

The Librem Key is an OpenPGP smart card supporting up to 4096-bit RSA keys and 512-bit ECC keys. These keys are intended to be used as basic security token functions -- they will work with any laptop/PC but reportedly offer extra features when paired with Librem laptops or devices supporting the Heads security firmware.


They would like to extend the Librem Key to support unlocking disk encryption, screen (un)locking, detecting tampering during shipping, automatic login of users when the key is inserted, and other functionality. But for today it's intended to store GPG encryption/signing keys, GPG keys for SSH, and one-time-passwords for logins/websites or 2FA.

More details on the Librem Key via Puri.sm. The USB-based Librem Key is retailing for $59 USD.
5 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
Ampere eMAG Processors Delivering 32 ARMv8-A Cores At Up To 3.3GHz
Linux Patches Surface For Supporting The Creative Sound BlasterX AE-5
AMD Contributes 8.5x More Code To The Linux Kernel Than NVIDIA, But Intel Still Leads
Linux 4.19 Is Looking Good So Far, At Least On Intel Xeons
You Can Now Tell Linux At Boot-Time If You Don't Trust Your CPU Random Number Generator
Logitech G700/G900 Wireless Mice Get Picked Up By The Linux HID++ Driver
Popular News This Week
AMD Contributes 8.5x More Code To The Linux Kernel Than NVIDIA, But Intel Still Leads
Some Linux Gamers Using Wine/DXVK To Play Blizzard's Overwatch Banned - Updated
Linux 4.19-rc4 Released As Linus Temporarily Steps Away From Kernel Maintainership
The Linux Kernel Adopts A Code of Conduct
Intel Releases New BSD-Licensed Open-Source Firmware Implementation
The Linux Kernel Has Grown By 225k Lines of Code So Far This Year From 3.3k Developers