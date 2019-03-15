Purism Planning For Three Hardware Kill Switches With The Librem 5
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 15 March 2019 at 09:13 AM EDT. 3 Comments
HARDWARE --
Purism has today shared some details on their planned hardware kill switches for the upcoming Librem 5 Linux smartphone.

Similar to their Librem laptops, Purism is planning for hardware kill switches on their inaugural privacy-minded smartphone and expect to have three switches. These three physical switches would disable cameras/microphone, WiFi/Bluetooth, and the cellular baseband.

Additionally, when all three hardware kill switches are activated, it also triggers a "lockdown" mode. The lockdown mode will also disable various sensors on the devices including GNSS (GPS), IMU, and ambient light / proximity sensors. The lockdown mode is also expected to be extensible to allow for other software-based behavior when all kill switches are flipped.

More details on the Purism blog.
3 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
Libinput 1.13 Is Coming But High-Resolution Scrolling & Dell Totem Support Delayed
Open-Source Adreno Driver Gets A6xx "Zap" Shader - Lets GPU Leave Secure Mode
More Touchscreens To Be Supported By The Linux 5.1 Kernel
Linux 5.1 Might Pick Up Support For Using Persistent Memory As System RAM
x86 ASM Changes For Linux 5.1 Pin Sensitive Bits To Help Fend Off Recent Exploits
A New Effort Trying Again To Mainline Linux Kernel Support For The Lemote Yeeloong
Popular News This Week
A DRM-Based Linux Oops Viewer Is Being Proposed Again - Similar To Blue Screen of Death
A Look At The Many Improvements & New Features In GNOME 3.32
Purism's PureOS Proclaims Convergence Success For Mobile & Desktop Support
XFS File-System Picks Up New Features With Linux 5.1 Kernel
Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+ and Bitmain BM18xx Supported By Linux 5.1
Ubuntu Studio Runs Into Troubles With None Of Their Developers Having Upload Rights