Following the recent release candidate, the Valve and CodeWeavers developers have officially promoted this latest Wine-based downstream for empowering Steam Play to their latest stable release.
In time for the weekend gamers there is Proton 5.0-8 to offer the best experience to date for running Windows games on Linux either standalone or most commonly via Steam Play.
Proton 5.0-8 has the latest DXVK 1.7 release for D3D 9/10/11 over Vulkan as well as the latest VKD3D work for getting D3D12 over Vulkan. But beyond pulling in those latest sources there is also work performed to allow better load times on Streets of Rage 4 and performance improvements for DOOM Eternal, Detroit: Become Human, and We Happy Few. There are also crash fixes for games like Splinter Cell Blacklist, Planet Zoo, and Jurassic World: Evolution. There is also a fix for the Rockstar game launcher on some systems, a KDE alt-tab fix, better GStreamer performance, and other fixes.
See the change-log and fire up Steam or if you are building from source you can grab Proton 5.0-8 via GitHub.
