PostgreSQL 12 Released As Newest Update To "World's Most Advanced Open-Source DB"

As was anticipated, PostgreSQL 12.0 is now officially available.
PostgreSQL 12.0 brings a variety of performance improvements, JIT compilation is enabled by default, JSON path expressions support, generated columns are now supported, internationalization improvements, and a whole lot more.
The PostgreSQL developers note, "PostgreSQL 12 enhancements include notable improvements to query performance, particularly over larger data sets, and overall space utilization. This release provides application developers with new capabilities such as SQL/JSON path expression support, optimizations for how common table expression (WITH) queries are executed, and generated columns. The PostgreSQL community continues to support the extensibility and robustness of PostgreSQL, with further additions to internationalization, authentication, and providing easier ways to administrate PostgreSQL. This release also introduces the pluggable table storage interface, which allows developers to create their own methods for storing data."
More details at PostgreSQL.org. PostgreSQL 12.0 benchmarks coming up shortly on Phoronix.
