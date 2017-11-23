New Polaris Firmware Blobs Hit Linux-Firmware.Git
Updated firmware files for the command processor (CP) on AMD Polaris graphics cards have landed in linux-firmware.git.

These updated firmware files for Polaris GPUs are light on details besides being for the CP and from their internal 577de7b1 Git state.

This may be related to the Polaris UVD video encode ring support that landed in AMDGPU for Linux 4.15.

I'm sure Alex or John can clarify in the forums on the importance of this firmware update. The blobs can be fetched from linux-firmware.git.

A number of other firmware blobs also were merged today including some new Intel WiFi binary blobs, Cavium, and other updates.
