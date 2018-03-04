Plasma Volume Widget Can Now Transfer Audio Streams Between Devices

Development on KDE Plasma 5.13, KDE Applications 18.04, and KDE Frameworks 5.44 continues at full-speed.
I recently mentioned some of the work on how KDE Plasma 5.13 will be starting even faster and is getting smarter/better monitor hot-plug handling but there are some more minor improvements to mention now.
KDE developer Nathaniel Graham has shared some of the other improvements made to Plasma and KDE Frameworks this week. One of the changes we like the most is that Plasma's volume widget will now let you transfer audio streams between different hardware devices -- assuming you have multiple sound cards / Bluetooth adapters on your system. Quite convenient and will be in place for Plasma 5.13.
Plasma 5.13 is also going to have better pop-up notification behavior around newly attached devices, an optional warning before emptying the trash, improvements are on the way to KDE's "Get Hot New Stuff" store, and many bugs have been fixed over the past week.
More details on the notable KDE changes this week via Nathaniel Graham's blog.
