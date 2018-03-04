Plasma Volume Widget Can Now Transfer Audio Streams Between Devices
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 4 March 2018 at 06:50 AM EST. 7 Comments
KDE --
Development on KDE Plasma 5.13, KDE Applications 18.04, and KDE Frameworks 5.44 continues at full-speed.

I recently mentioned some of the work on how KDE Plasma 5.13 will be starting even faster and is getting smarter/better monitor hot-plug handling but there are some more minor improvements to mention now.

KDE developer Nathaniel Graham has shared some of the other improvements made to Plasma and KDE Frameworks this week. One of the changes we like the most is that Plasma's volume widget will now let you transfer audio streams between different hardware devices -- assuming you have multiple sound cards / Bluetooth adapters on your system. Quite convenient and will be in place for Plasma 5.13.

Plasma 5.13 is also going to have better pop-up notification behavior around newly attached devices, an optional warning before emptying the trash, improvements are on the way to KDE's "Get Hot New Stuff" store, and many bugs have been fixed over the past week.

More details on the notable KDE changes this week via Nathaniel Graham's blog.
7 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related KDE News
KDiff3 Project Revived For Showing File/Folder Differences, Now Part Of KDE
KDE Plasma 5.13 Getting Friendlier Monitor Hot-Plug Handling
Falkon 3.0 Released As The Successor To The QupZilla Browser
KDE Plasma 5 Should Soon Finally Be Ready For FreeBSD Ports
KDE Plasma 5.13 Should Be Starting Up Even Faster
There's Experimental Work On A Vulkan Renderer For KDE's KWin
Popular News This Week
GNOME Shell vs. KDE Plasma Graphics Tests On Wayland vs. X.Org Server
Wine "PBA" Shows Potential For Improving Direct3D-Over-OpenGL Performance
What Makes GLIBC 2.27 Exciting To The Clear Linux Folks
A Look At The Many Features To X.Org Server 1.20
RADV Vulkan Driver Improvements Coming For Wolfenstein 2 On Wine
LLVM / Clang 6.0 Should Be Released Soon With Its Many New Features