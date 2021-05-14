While the Plasma 5.22 beta was released this week, it's not game over yet for still getting more fixes into this next KDE desktop release, especially as it concerns their maturing Wayland support.
Yet more Wayland fixes queued up this week for Plasma 5.22 into KWin and related components. There has also been other fixes going into Plasma and other KDE desktop components ahead of these summer updates. Some of this week's highlights include:
- Up to now the Plasma Browser Integration app would crash in a loop when Firefox prompted whether to be the default browser, when running within a Plasma Wayland session. That crash is being fixed up by for Plasma 5.22.
- Another Plasma Wayland session fix is KWin no longer sometimes crashing when an external display goes to sleep or is disconnected. Again, fixed up in time for Plasma 5.22.
- When running KDE Plasma via the systemd startup feature, the session can now be unlocked using the loginctl utility.
- The Dolphin file manager has adopted the KHamburgerMenu.
- Showing hidden files within Dolphin will now place all hidden files after showing all visible files, rather than the current behavior of showing hidden files prior to visible ones.
- Plasma 5.22's digital clock applet can now display timezones as an offset from UTC time.
- Various fixes to Gwenview and Okular.- Various other fixes including other KDE Plasma Wayland items being addressed.
More details on this week's KDE code churn via this blog post by KDE developer Nate Graham.
