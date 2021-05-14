KDE Continues Pushing More Wayland Fixes Into Plasma 5.22
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 15 May 2021 at 05:37 AM EDT. 2 Comments
KDE --
While the Plasma 5.22 beta was released this week, it's not game over yet for still getting more fixes into this next KDE desktop release, especially as it concerns their maturing Wayland support.

Yet more Wayland fixes queued up this week for Plasma 5.22 into KWin and related components. There has also been other fixes going into Plasma and other KDE desktop components ahead of these summer updates. Some of this week's highlights include:

- Up to now the Plasma Browser Integration app would crash in a loop when Firefox prompted whether to be the default browser, when running within a Plasma Wayland session. That crash is being fixed up by for Plasma 5.22.

- Another Plasma Wayland session fix is KWin no longer sometimes crashing when an external display goes to sleep or is disconnected. Again, fixed up in time for Plasma 5.22.

- When running KDE Plasma via the systemd startup feature, the session can now be unlocked using the loginctl utility.

- The Dolphin file manager has adopted the KHamburgerMenu.

- Showing hidden files within Dolphin will now place all hidden files after showing all visible files, rather than the current behavior of showing hidden files prior to visible ones.

- Plasma 5.22's digital clock applet can now display timezones as an offset from UTC time.

- Various fixes to Gwenview and Okular.- Various other fixes including other KDE Plasma Wayland items being addressed.

More details on this week's KDE code churn via this blog post by KDE developer Nate Graham.
2 Comments
Related News
KDE Plasma 5.22 Beta Ready For Testing With Much Better Wayland Experience
KDE Developers Polish The Desktop Ahead Of Next Month's Plasma 5.22
Trinity Desktop R14.0.10 Released For Those Still Loving KDE 3
KDE Plasma 5.22 Now Supports FreeSync/Adaptive-Sync On Wayland, GPU Hot-Plugging
KDE Sees Another Wayland Session Crash Fix, SDDM To No Longer Require Root
KDE Will Now Let You Easily Disable Offline Updates, More KWin Crash Fixes
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
LibreOffice Merges Initial Support For Compiling To WebAssembly
FreeBSD Is Off To A Good 2021 Start With FreeBSD 13.0, PIE By Default, helloSystem
Linux 5.13 Yanks A NVIDIA NVLink Driver For Lack Of Open-Source User
Wine 6.8 Released With Support For Loading Libraries From Arch-Specific Subdirectories
Microsoft Bringing eBPF Support To Windows
GIMP 2.99.6 Released But Still No Idea When GIMP 3.0 Will Be Ready
Red Hat Is Hiring More LLVM Compiler Engineers
7-Zip 21.02 Alpha Released With Sources, More Linux Improvements