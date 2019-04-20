The PinePhone Linux Smartphone Dev Kit Can Run Wayland's Weston

While on one side of the table is the Purism Librem 5 Linux smartphone on the high-price/high-end side, the Pine64 folks continue working on the PinePhone as a lower-end Linux smartphone. A new video now shows the PinePhone running on Linux 5.0 with Wayland's Weston.
Earlier this week was Purism showing off the state of their software on the Librem 5 developer kit while coincidentally now is a video showing off the PinePhone running on the Linux 5.0 kernel with Wayland's Weston compositor.
It's been talked about shipping the PinePhone with KDE Plasma Mobile, but like the Librem 5, other distribution and environment options are expected. In the latest video shared by PINE64, Weston is running on Linux 5.0 with the postmarketOS.
PinePhone prototypes are expected to begin shipping next quarter while possible orders will begin shipping in Q4. The anticipated specs include a 5.9-inch 1440x720 display, Allwinner A64 SoC with quad-core Cortex-A63 and Mali-400 graphics, 16~64GB eMMC, 2GB LPDDR3, LTE / GSM / WLAN / Bluetooth, and be priced for around $150 USD. Additional specifications via the Pine64 Wiki.
1 Comment