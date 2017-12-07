Phoronix Test Suite 7.6.0-Alvdal is now available as the latest quarterly feature update to our cross-platform, open-source benchmarking software.
Among the improvements to find in Phoronix Test Suite 7.6 include:
- Significant BSD operating system support improvements. Many of those BSD improvements revolve around improved hardware/software detection and other areas as outlined previously in this article.
- Official support for macOS 10.13 High Sierra.
- External dependency support on LEDE and Midnight BSD.
- Various portability improvements.
- Phodevi (Phoronix Device Interface) improvements including new sensors of gpu.memory-usage and memory.temp. There is also a variety of other hardware/software detection improvements including NVMe temperature support, Bcache reporting, improved CPU core/thread reporting, improved memory model detection, nvidia-smi GPU power consumption reporting, and more.
- Various minor fixes and enhancements.
Phoronix Test Suite 7.6.0 is available for download from Phoronix-Test-Suite.com or GitHub. Happy benchmarking!
