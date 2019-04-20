Panfrost DRM Driver Being Added To Linux 5.2 For Midgard / Bifrost Graphics
Written by Michael Larabel in Arm on 20 April 2019 at 11:08 AM EDT. Add A Comment
ARM --
Not only is the longtime Lima DRM driver for Arm Mali 400/450 graphics set to finally premiere with the Linux 5.2 kernel, but the Panfrost DRM driver is also being mainlined for the newer Mali graphics hardware.

The Panfrost DRM driver is set to be added to the Linux 5.2 kernel. Panfrost is the open-source, reverse-engineered DRM/KMS driver for Arm Mali Midgard and Bifrost graphics processors where as the Lima driver focuses on the 400/450 series.


Since earlier this year Mesa has had the Panfrost Gallium3D driver, which provides basic OpenGL functionality and can pair with this DRM/KMS kernel driver for a fully-open and functioning driver stack for Bifrost/Midgard. Though before getting too excited, at this stage Panfrost is just running some basic games and the Kodi HTPC software.

Panfrost Gallium3D is getting closer to offering OpenGL ES 3.0 support, but still more work is ahead before it can offer similar GL functionality to Arm's proprietary driver. Also, Panfrost doesn't yet have any OpenCL or Vulkan API support, unlike the proprietary driver.

Nevertheless, for those looking forward to open-source Midgard/Bifrost support, this new driver has been added to drm-misc-next for queuing in DRM-Next until the Linux 5.2 kernel merge window opens in May.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Arm News
Red Hat / Fedora To Work On Bringing Up Arm Laptops Under Linux
Arm's Komeda DRM Driver Picking Up Support For The Mali D71
DragonFlyBSD Looking To Pursue 64-Bit ARM Port With Code Bounty
With Rising Arm Core Counts, Linux 5.1+ ARM64 Images Default To 256 Cores Support
Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+ and Bitmain BM18xx Supported By Linux 5.1
Collabora Posts New DRM Kernel Driver For Open-Source Arm Mali Graphics
Popular News This Week
Ubuntu 19.04 Released As A Big Linux Desktop Improvement Thanks To GNOME 3.32
ZFS Indications Have Us Already Eager For Ubuntu 19.10
Debian 10 "Buster" Has Around 150 Release Critical Bugs At The Moment
AMD EPYC Is Running Well On Linux 5.1 Too - Performance Wins
Wine-Staging 4.6 Brings Big Performance Improvement For Multi-Threaded Games / Apps
OpenSUSE's Spectre Mitigation Approach Is One Of The Reasons For Its Slower Performance