Orange Publishes An In-Kernel eBPF-Powered Cache - Can Speed Up Memcached By ~18x
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 15 September 2021 at 06:28 AM EDT. 3 Comments
French telecommunications giant Orange has published "BMC" as the (e)BPF Memory Cache providing a cache focused on memcached usage within the Linux kernel.

Orange's open-source BPF Memory Cache allows for handling memcached requests before the standard network stack and is said to be crash-safe and this module requires no other kernel modules. Additionally, the memcached user-space software itself can run unmodified atop BMC.

This out-of-tree in-kernel eBPF cache is said to improve the throughput of Memcached by up to 18x compared to memcached without this kernel cache.

Orange has published this in-kernel eBPF cache code under the LGPLv2.1 license.

The sources, build instructions, and more details on this project via GitHub.
