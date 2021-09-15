Orange Publishes An In-Kernel eBPF-Powered Cache - Can Speed Up Memcached By ~18x

French telecommunications giant Orange has published "BMC" as the (e)BPF Memory Cache providing a cache focused on memcached usage within the Linux kernel.
Orange's open-source BPF Memory Cache allows for handling memcached requests before the standard network stack and is said to be crash-safe and this module requires no other kernel modules. Additionally, the memcached user-space software itself can run unmodified atop BMC.
This out-of-tree in-kernel eBPF cache is said to improve the throughput of Memcached by up to 18x compared to memcached without this kernel cache.
Orange has published this in-kernel eBPF cache code under the LGPLv2.1 license.
The sources, build instructions, and more details on this project via GitHub.
3 Comments