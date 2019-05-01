Oracle Linux 8 Beta Released - Based On RHEL 8
Written by Michael Larabel in Red Hat on 1 May 2019 at 07:21 PM EDT. 2 Comments
RED HAT --
While next week we may see the release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.0 (RHEL8) or at least learn a release date during Red Hat Summit 2019 Boston, the Oracle folks today released their first public beta of Oracle Linux 8.

There's been the RHEL 8 Beta since last November while Oracle engineers have now readied their beta of their RHEL8-derived Oracle Linux 8.

Oracle Linux 8 Beta carries the big changes over from RHEL8 including DNF Yum support, LUKS2 disk encryption, Cockpit management, GNOME Shell 3.27 and Wayland being used by default on supported configurations, and many other changes and simply a lot of updated packages that with RHEL7 / Oracle Linux 7 have been years out-of-date compared to upstream.

Oracle Linux 8 Beta at this stage just appears to have a Linux 4.18 "Red Hat Compatible Kernel" with no signs yet of a new Oracle Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel "UEK" that they tend to offer alongside Oracle Linux with various extras like DTrace integration and other Oracle bits. But presumably a new Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel version option will come in time for the official Oracle Linux 8.0 debut.

More details on the Oracle Linux 8.0 Beta via the Oracle.com blog.
2 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Red Hat News
Scientific Linux 6/7 Will Remain Supported But The Distribution Is Ending
Plymouth Lands Its Tighter Integration With UEFI Flicker-Free Boot Experience
Red Hat Developers Working Towards A Vendor-Neutral Compute Stack To Take On NVIDIA's CUDA
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 Beta Released With Stratis, Yum 4, Application Streams
Plymouth 0.9.4 Boot Splash Released, First Update In A Year & Adds DRM Preferred Mode
IBM Announces Deal To Acquire Red Hat At $34 Billion
Popular News This Week
It Looks Like AMD Is About To Post The Open-Source Radeon "Navi" Driver Code
Linux 5.2 Will Be A Huge Release: EXT4 Case Insensitive, NVIDIA AltMode, Fieldbus + More
Facebook Is JIT'ing C++ Code To Treat It Like A Crazy Fast Scripting Language
EXT4 Case-Insensitive Directories/File-Name Lookups Coming With Linux 5.2
NVIDIA "AltMode" Open-Source Driver Heading To Mainline Kernel With Linux 5.2
OpenMandriva Is Finding Great Success In Their Switch To Using LLVM's Clang Compiler