OpenZFS 2.1.3 Released With Many Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 10 March 2022 at 08:19 PM EST. 1 Comment
OpenZFS 2.1.3 is out today as the latest version of this open-source ZFS file-system implementation compatible with modern Linux and FreeBSD systems.

OpenZFS 2.1.3 is primarily driven by a plethora of bug fixes. OpenZFS 2.1.3 has fixes around Linux kernel compatibility issues, zfs-receive, honoring of additional $KERNEL_* environment variables, ZFS issues resolved, ensuring pages are zeroed out, weekly and monthly scrub timers for systemd, Pushover notifications support for Zed functions, and a wide assortment of other fixes.

Compared to OpenZFS 2.1.2 that only had official support up to Linux 5.15, OpenZFS 2.1.3 officially supports from Linux 3.10 through Linux 5.16. This release also has soem compatibility fixes for Linux 5.17 that is nearing release in the next few days. So hopefully OpenZFS 2.1.3 will end up working out fairly well for that imminent Linux 5.17 release, just not in an official capacity at this point.

Downloads and the lengthy list of OpenZFS 2.1.3 changes/fixes can be found via GitHub.
