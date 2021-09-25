OpenZFS 2.0.6 Released With Support For Newer Kernels
While the OpenZFS 2.1 feature release has been available since July, for those still using the OpenZFS 2.0.x series and not yet prepared to make the jump to that big new release with dRAID and other changes, OpenZFS 2.0.6 was released this week.

OpenZFS 2.0.6 is another maintenance release for those not migrating yet to the v2.1 series. OpenZFS 2.0.6 most notably brings support for newer versions of the Linux kernel: OpenZFS 2.0.5 supported up through Linux 5.12 while OpenZFS 2.0.6 now supports Linux 5.13/5.14 plus some early 5.15 compatibility patches.

OpenZFS 2.0.6 is also carrying a few FreeBSD specific fixes and several other core fixes.

OpenZFS 2.0.6 for those interested can be found via GitHub.
