OpenShot open-source video editor creator Jonathan Thomas announced this weekend the debut of the program's v2.4.3 release.
OpenShot 2.4.3 brings with it support for modifying masks and transitions at any time and animated masks, a save frame button, more expansive language translations, better stability for the program, various UI fixes, libopenshot now supporting FFmpeg 3 and 4, and a variety of other changes throughout this open-source video editor stack.
On the performance front there is OpenShot 2.4.3 threading improvements that should yield not only faster speed on modern multi-threaded systems but also better stability.
More details on the OpenShot 2.4.3 release via OpenShot.org.
