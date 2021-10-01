OpenSolaris/Illumos-Derived OpenIndiana 2021.10 Released With Better Hardware Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 6 December 2021
OpenIndiana as the open-source operating system forked from what was Sun's OpenSolaris and now based on Illumos is out with its latest half-year update.

What's in store with OpenIndiana 2021.10? Improved hardware support, which is great to see. Upstream Solaris these days hasn't had robust and timely hardware support like many years ago during the great Sun Microsystems days, but for the community-based open-source Solaris/Illumos-based platforms maintaining modern hardware support has been even more of a challenge. The release announcement notes, "The new images are interesting for people with newer hardware that hasn’t been supported in the past."

But as far as what the new hardware support entails with OpenIndiana 2021.10, that isn't noted. Unfortunately, the other operating system changes of the release also aren't laid out. Resources are spread thin enough that the OpenIndiana 2021.10 announcement simply notes, "More details will follow when time permits..."

The brief release announcement along with downloads for OpenIndiana Hipster 2021.10 can be found on OpenIndiana.org, currently still limited to x86/x86_64-based systems.
