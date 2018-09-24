OpenCV 4.0 Alpha Released Now As A C++ Library, DNN Improvements, Better Performance
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 24 September 2018 at 05:06 AM EDT. 1 Comment
OpenCV, the popular Open-Source Computer Vision real-time library, is nearing its big "4.0" release with a number of improvements for this widely-used library.

OpenCV 4.0 is now built as a C++11 library and makes use of the language's syntax updates, various DNN improvements, a number of performance improvements throughout, a QR code detector is added, there is a Kinect Fusion module now part of OpenCV, and various other improvements too.

More details on the OpenCV 4.0 Alpha release via GitHub.
