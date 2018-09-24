OpenCV, the popular Open-Source Computer Vision real-time library, is nearing its big "4.0" release with a number of improvements for this widely-used library.
OpenCV 4.0 is now built as a C++11 library and makes use of the language's syntax updates, various DNN improvements, a number of performance improvements throughout, a QR code detector is added, there is a Kinect Fusion module now part of OpenCV, and various other improvements too.
More details on the OpenCV 4.0 Alpha release via GitHub.
