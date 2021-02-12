OBS Studio Merges Its EGL-Wayland Code To Natively Support Wayland

OBS Studio, the cross-platform open-source solution for live streaming and screen recording, has landed the last major piece of its effort to natively support Wayland.
The EGL/Wayland renderer code that has been under review for about one year was finally merged into OBS Studio. This follows earlier work like EGL on X11 support and other preparations while now at last the EGL-Wayland code has been merged to offer native Wayland support via the new windowing system code path.
This has been tested to get OBS Studio running well in the likes of GNOME on Wayland, the Sway compositor, and other environments. This last major piece of the OBS Wayland porting was merged this morning ahead of the next OBS Studio release for allowing Wayland-based game streaming and screen recording.
Ahead of Ubuntu 21.04 defaulting to Wayland for non-NVIDIA setups, great finally seeing more high profile applications beginning to support Wayland natively and get untangled from the X11 mess of code that has built up over the years.
