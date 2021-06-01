OBS Studio 27.0 is out as the latest major feature release to this cross-platform, open-source software for desktop screen recording and livestreaming.
For Linux users, arguably most exciting is the merged Wayland support that includes native Wayland capture abilities.
OBS Studio 27.0 also adds undo/redo support, support for source transitions, browser dock support and service integration for Linux (and macOS), support for sRGB color formats, and much more. There are also many smaller fixes and a wide variety of bug fixes across all supported platforms.
Downloads and more details on this major OBS Studio 27.0 release via OBS-Studio on GitHub.
