OBS Studio 27.0 Released With Undo/Redo, Wayland Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 1 June 2021 at 01:23 PM EDT. 11 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE --
OBS Studio 27.0 is out as the latest major feature release to this cross-platform, open-source software for desktop screen recording and livestreaming.

For Linux users, arguably most exciting is the merged Wayland support that includes native Wayland capture abilities.

OBS Studio 27.0 also adds undo/redo support, support for source transitions, browser dock support and service integration for Linux (and macOS), support for sRGB color formats, and much more. There are also many smaller fixes and a wide variety of bug fixes across all supported platforms.

Downloads and more details on this major OBS Studio 27.0 release via OBS-Studio on GitHub.
11 Comments
Related News
Windows vs. Linux, 5.13 Kernel, FreeBSD 13, Other May Excitement
Cairo Graphics Sees Major Improvements To Its SVG Backend
BLAKE3 Cryptographic Hash Implementation Preparing For v1.0 Release
Inkscape 1.1 Released With Command Palette Feature, More Export Options
Free Software Projects Defenestrate The Freenode IRC Network
OpenPrinting Now Developing Upstream CUPS, Apple Bows Out
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
M1RACLES: Apple M1 Exposed To Covert Channel Vulnerability
Quake II RTX Performance For AMD Radeon 6000 Series vs. NVIDIA On Linux
Linux Picks Up Fix For Latest "Confused Deputy" Weakness Going Back To 2.6.12 Kernel
Unreal Engine 5 Hits Early Access, Linux Still Supported
Chrome 91 Benchmarks On Linux Showing Off Even Better Performance
Chrome 91 Released With Gravity Sensor API, JSON Modules, WebAssembly SIMD
Half-Double: A New DRAM Rowhammer Vulnerability
GNOME 40's Shell Theme Code Is Rather Expensive But Optimization Pursued