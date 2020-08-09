NihAV Is An Experimental Multimedia Framework Written In Rust

NihAV is a new open-source, multimedia framework being pursued by FFmpeg/Libav developer Kostya Shishkov.
NihAV is an experimental multimedia framework written in the Rust programming language. At the moment it's focused on diving into supporting decoders for different formats that lack open-source support right now / not yet reverse engineered, exploring new approaches for conventional multimedia concepts, and other experiments for advancing audio-video frameworks.
NihAV dates back to 2015 when work on it was originally started while the Rust version of it has been in the works since 2017.
Those wishing to learn more about this experimental Rust multimedia framework can visit NihAV.org. NihAV was formally released at the end of July and can be found via these Git repositories.
1 Comment