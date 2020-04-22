Nginx 1.18 is out this week as their newest stable branch succeeding the Nginx 1.16 series for this versatile HTTP server and reverse proxy / load balancer / HTTP cache / mail proxy.
Among the changes with Nginx 1.18 that come following the numerous Nginx 1.17 development releases include:
- Variables support in more directives.
- Security work including a CVE fix for where an HTTP/2 client might cause excessive memory consumption and CPU Usage.
- A fix where Nginx might hog the CPU in certain conditions, among many other bug fixes.
- OpenSSL 0.9.8 or higher is now required.
There is the Nginx change-log and source download for those interested in the newly-minted Nginx 1.18.0.
