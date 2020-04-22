Nginx 1.18 Stable Released With Many Fixes, Improvements
Nginx 1.18 is out this week as their newest stable branch succeeding the Nginx 1.16 series for this versatile HTTP server and reverse proxy / load balancer / HTTP cache / mail proxy.

Among the changes with Nginx 1.18 that come following the numerous Nginx 1.17 development releases include:

- Variables support in more directives.

- Security work including a CVE fix for where an HTTP/2 client might cause excessive memory consumption and CPU Usage.

- A fix where Nginx might hog the CPU in certain conditions, among many other bug fixes.

- OpenSSL 0.9.8 or higher is now required.

There is the Nginx change-log and source download for those interested in the newly-minted Nginx 1.18.0.
