Necunos Mobile: A New Open-Source Linux Phone With KDE Plasma Mobile
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 29 November 2018 at 08:03 AM EST. 3 Comments
HARDWARE --
Most of those wanting an open-source, GNU/Linux-based smartphone have been looking forward to Purism's Librem 5 that will hopefully be shipping in 2019. But now a new option appears to be jumping on the scene: the Necunos Mobile developed by Necuno Solutions in cooperation with the KDE camp.

Necunos Mobile is a "truly open-source hardware platform" based on an NXP i.MX6 SoC. There will be closed-source firmware involved but it's reported that the firmware blobs will not have access to the main system memory.

The use of the i.MX6 SoC makes it slower than the Librem 5 that is going with the latest-gen i.MX8 design. But on the plus side, going with the i.MX6 makes availability and pricing easier along with better mainline Linux kernel support today, albeit slower. The slated specs on the Necunos Mobile are the i.MX6 Quad with four Cortex-A9 cores, Vivante graphics using the Etnaviv open-source driver stack, a 5.5-inch touchscreen, aluminum body, WiFi, "possibly" LTE cellular, and 3.5mm audio jacks. The screen resolution, storage, and RAM details are not yet reported.


Necunos Mobile


As far as the software details, it's reported to use the Linux 4.14 LTS kernel and will be running KDE Plasma Mobile. However, other software details are also not public.

Necuno Solutions is a Finland-based company. As far as when they plan to ship the phone, it's "to be announced" as well as the pricing information.

So unfortunately hardware/software details on this open-source Linux smartphone are frustratingly light along with when the phone may ship and at what price point for this quad-core 32-bit ARM device. But the KDE camp has come out today to announce their collaboration on the project around Plasma Mobile. Necuno Solutions also sent out the basic press release about this partnership.
3 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
The EOMA68 Libre Computer Developer Wants To Tackle A Quad-Core RISC-V Libre SoC Design
Some Linux Users Are Reporting Software RAID Issues With ASRock Motherboards
ASUS Pushes Out TinkerOS 2.0.8 With Many Updates To Its Debian Linux Image
Meson DRM Driver Getting Support For HDMI 2.0 4K
Logitech High Resolution Scrolling Support Dropped From Linux 4.20
Raptor Blackbird Micro-ATX POWER9 Motherboard Pre-Orders Open Up At $799 USD
Popular News This Week
Some Linux Users Are Reporting Software RAID Issues With ASRock Motherboards
Fedora 31 Will Likely Be Cancelled Or Significantly Delayed To Focus On Retooling
Facebook's BOLT Is An Effort To Speed-Up Linux Binaries
Building The Linux Kernel With Clang Is Becoming Popular Again
Wine 4.0 Release Preparations Begin For Much Improved Windows Games / Apps On Linux
PHP 7.3 Performance Benchmarks Are Looking Good Days Ahead Of Its Release