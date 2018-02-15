NVIDIA Preparing Upstream Linux Kernel Support For The Tegra Xavier SoC

NVIDIA has begun work on sending out patches for upstreaming Tegra194 "Xavier" SoC support within the Linux kernel.
Xavier is NVIDIA's successor to the Tegra P1 and will begin sampling this quarter. Xavier makes use of a custom ARMv8 eight-core CPU, Volta-based graphics with 512 CUDA cores, integration of the DLA tensor processing unit, and is manufactured on a 12nm FinFET process. Xavier should be a mighty powerful SoC for their self-driving car systems and other "edge computing" use-cases.
It's good to see NVIDIA is on point with working towards upstream kernel support for Xavier, a.k.a. the Tegra194. Mikko Perttunen of NVIDIA's Finnish offices sent out the initial kernel patches in January while he continued today with the latest work.
At this stage there is support for Xavier's UART, I2C, SDMMC, and PMIC components that are enough for getting this super fast ARM SoC booting up to a console.
Hopefully the rest of their Xavier Linux kernel enablement will be posted soon so we could begin seeing this mainline support for Linux 4.17~4.18 if all goes well. Hopefully it won't be much longer before NVIDIA rolls out a new Jetson development board as well.
