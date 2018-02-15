NVIDIA Preparing Upstream Linux Kernel Support For The Tegra Xavier SoC
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 15 February 2018 at 11:00 AM EST. 10 Comments
NVIDIA --
NVIDIA has begun work on sending out patches for upstreaming Tegra194 "Xavier" SoC support within the Linux kernel.

Xavier is NVIDIA's successor to the Tegra P1 and will begin sampling this quarter. Xavier makes use of a custom ARMv8 eight-core CPU, Volta-based graphics with 512 CUDA cores, integration of the DLA tensor processing unit, and is manufactured on a 12nm FinFET process. Xavier should be a mighty powerful SoC for their self-driving car systems and other "edge computing" use-cases.

It's good to see NVIDIA is on point with working towards upstream kernel support for Xavier, a.k.a. the Tegra194. Mikko Perttunen of NVIDIA's Finnish offices sent out the initial kernel patches in January while he continued today with the latest work.

At this stage there is support for Xavier's UART, I2C, SDMMC, and PMIC components that are enough for getting this super fast ARM SoC booting up to a console.

Hopefully the rest of their Xavier Linux kernel enablement will be posted soon so we could begin seeing this mainline support for Linux 4.17~4.18 if all goes well. Hopefully it won't be much longer before NVIDIA rolls out a new Jetson development board as well.
10 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related NVIDIA News
NVIDIA 390.25 Linux Driver Released With GTX 1060 5GB & Quadro P620 Support
NVIDIA 340.106 Legacy Driver Released For KPTI Compatibility
The NVIDIA 390 Driver Is Playing Nicely With Linux 4.15 Kernel
NVIDIA Confirms GPU Driver Fixes For Spectre
NVIDIA Rolls Out New Vulkan Beta Driver With Conservative Rasterization Support
NVIDIA Mainlining Tegra186 DRM Support For Linux 4.16
Popular News
Valve Has Hired Another Open-Source Linux GPU Driver Developer
VLC 3.0 Released
Core i9 7980XE vs. Threadripper 1950X On Linux 4.15 With Ubuntu 18.04
GNOME Shell Gets macOS-Like Ability To Close Apps From The Alt-Tab Switcher
New Slimbook KDE Plasma Ultrabook Rolled Out
Raven Ridge Desktop APUs Come Out Tomorrow, The Likely Linux Requirements