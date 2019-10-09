KDE + Qt 5.14 To Better Behave With Context Loss Around NVIDIA's Driver
Currently when resuming from systemd suspend or switching back to the KDE desktop from an alternate VT, it's possible with the NVIDIA proprietary driver to see screen corruption or leakage of previous screen contents to areas of the lock screen / desktop. This annoying issue is now being better addressed with Qt 5.14.

Started for Qt 5.13 and furthered along for Qt 5.14 is better handling of an OpenGL context loss around the NVIDIA driver. Qt is now making use of a signal emitted by the NVIDIA driver for when context loss occurs to gracefully recover from the context loss state change.

More details on the culmination of this work being on the horizon is spelled out by KDE developer David Edmundson's blog post for those interested in the details.
