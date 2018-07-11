The NVIDIA Jetson Xavier Development Kit is pretty darn exciting with having eight ARMv8.2 cores, a 512-core Volta GPU, 16GB of LPDDR4, and under 30 Watt power use.
Last month NVIDIA announced the Jetson Xavier with plans to ship in August at a $1,299 USD price-tag. More details on this NVIDIA Jetson Xavier Development Kit have now been announced.
At 30 Watts or less, the NVIDIA Jetson Xavier offers eight ARMv8.2 64-bit CPU cores, 512-core Volta GPU with tensor cores, 16GB LPDDR4x, 32GB eMMC memory, two NVDLA deep learning engines, a 7-way VLIW vision processor, and optional support for NVMe storage. The Jetson Xavier offers 10x the energy efficiency and 20x performance over the current Jetson TX2.
The latest details on the Jetson Xavier Dev Kit can be found at developer.nvidia.com and their new video embedded above. Hopefully we'll have one for testing at Phoronix at launch for checking out this impressive ARM board's Linux performance.
