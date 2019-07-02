NVIDIA Announces GeForce RTX 2060 / 2070 / 2080 SUPER GPUs
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 2 July 2019 at 09:15 AM EDT. 1 Comment
NVIDIA --
Following weeks of leaks and other rumors, NVIDIA today finally lifted the lid on their new "SUPER" line-up with the revised RTX 2060 / RTX 2070 / RTX 2080 graphics cards with more competitive value especially in light of AMD's Radeon RX 5700 series offerings coming to market next week.

The GeForce RTX SUPER GPUs rely upon architectural and process optimizations for delivering better performance over existing RTX 2060/2070/2080 parts. The highlights come down to:
GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER GPU - Starting at $399, Available July 9
º Up to 22% faster (average 15%) than RTX 2060
º 8GB GDDR6 - 2GB more than the RTX 2060
º Faster than GTX 1080
º 7+7 TOPs (FP32+INT32) and 57 Tensor TFLOPs

GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER GPU - Starting at $499, Available July 9
º Up to 24% faster (average 16%) than RTX 2070
º Faster than GTX 1080 Ti
º 9+9 TOPs (FP32+INT32) and 73 Tensor TFLOPs

GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER GPU - Starting at $699, Available July 23
º Memory speed cranked up to 15.5Gbps
º Faster than TITAN Xp
º 11+11 TOPs (FP32+INT32) and 89 Tensor TFLOPs


At the moment I don't have any review samples of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX SUPER graphics cards for being able to provide Linux benchmarks, but hopefully will be getting some shortly so stay tuned for the Linux performance figures particularly how they stand up against the Radeon RX 5700/5700XT on Linux with OpenGL/Vulkan.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related NVIDIA News
NVIDIA 418.52.14 Linux Driver Brings Full-Screen Exclusive & Calibrated Timestamps
Developers Devising Plan To Ship Newer NVIDIA Drivers On Ubuntu Stable Releases
NVIDIA Releases 430.26 Linux Driver With New Quadro Support
NVIDIA Releases 418.52.10 Vulkan Linux Beta Driver
NVIDIA Releasing Quake II RTX Open-Source In Two Weeks
NVIDIA 418.52.07 Linux Driver Wires In Two More Extensions
Popular News This Week
Red Hat Expecting X.Org To "Go Into Hard Maintenance Mode Fairly Quickly"
Ubuntu Developer Talks Down Impact Of 32-Bit Changes For Ubuntu 19.10
Raspberry Pi 4 Announced With Dual HDMI, USB 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet, V3D Driver Stack
Valve Reaffirms Commitment To Linux While Also Releasing Updated Proton
Google Developers Are Looking At Creating A New libc For LLVM
AMD Releases Firmware Update To Address SEV Vulnerability