NVIDIA Announces GeForce RTX 2060 / 2070 / 2080 SUPER GPUs

GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER GPU - Starting at $399, Available July 9

º Up to 22% faster (average 15%) than RTX 2060

º 8GB GDDR6 - 2GB more than the RTX 2060

º Faster than GTX 1080

º 7+7 TOPs (FP32+INT32) and 57 Tensor TFLOPs



GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER GPU - Starting at $499, Available July 9

º Up to 24% faster (average 16%) than RTX 2070

º Faster than GTX 1080 Ti

º 9+9 TOPs (FP32+INT32) and 73 Tensor TFLOPs



GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER GPU - Starting at $699, Available July 23

º Memory speed cranked up to 15.5Gbps

º Faster than TITAN Xp

º 11+11 TOPs (FP32+INT32) and 89 Tensor TFLOPs

Following weeks of leaks and other rumors, NVIDIA today finally lifted the lid on their new "SUPER" line-up with the revised RTX 2060 / RTX 2070 / RTX 2080 graphics cards with more competitive value especially in light of AMD's Radeon RX 5700 series offerings coming to market next week.The GeForce RTX SUPER GPUs rely upon architectural and process optimizations for delivering better performance over existing RTX 2060/2070/2080 parts. The highlights come down to:

At the moment I don't have any review samples of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX SUPER graphics cards for being able to provide Linux benchmarks, but hopefully will be getting some shortly so stay tuned for the Linux performance figures particularly how they stand up against the Radeon RX 5700/5700XT on Linux with OpenGL/Vulkan.