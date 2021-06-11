NVIDIA Confirms Plans To Drop "Kepler" GPU Driver Support
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 11 June 2021 at 06:52 PM EDT. 4 Comments
NVIDIA --
Last month we reported on CUDA documentation pointing to the NVIDIA 470 driver series to be the last supporting GeForce GTX 600/700 Kepler GPUs and that has now been summed up more formally with new guidance out of NVIDIA.

NVIDIA confirmed today that their R470 driver series is the last to support Kepler GPUs ranging from the low-end GeForce GTX 630 through the high-end GeForce GTX 780 Ti and GTX TITAN / TITAN Black / TITAN Z graphics cards. Sans the GeForce GTX 750 graphics cards that are actually Maxwell rather than Kepler.


The R470 driver series though will be a long-lived driver branch and so NVIDIA will support it with critical security updates through September 2024. In the case of their Linux driver, they routinely update their legacy/long-lived driver branches for new Linux kernel and X.Org Server compatibility as well so it will work in newer releases of major Linux distributions.


The updated guidance from NVIDIA is in relation to their Windows GameReady drivers and can be seen here but the same R470 series cut-off applies to their Linux (and BSD and Solaris) drivers too with their shared code-base.

The NVIDIA 470 driver series will be introduced this summer with Wayland improvements and a lot of other new features... This is going to be a big driver update and one of the most exciting out of NVIDIA in recent times for Linux users while for those on GeForce GTX 600/700 series does mean the end of the road.

The open-source NVIDIA "Nouveau" Linux driver does have decent Kepler support that does allow re-clocking for semi-decent performance but that re-clocking needs to be done manually, there isn't any Nouveau Vulkan driver yet, etc. But at least their long-lived driver will still provide three more years of support to those rocking these now nearly decade old GPUs.
4 Comments
Related News
NVIDIA 470.76 WSL Driver Released
NVIDIA 460.84 Linux Driver Released With GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Support
AMD Introduces FidelityFX Super Resolution, NVIDIA Announces DLSS For Steam Play
Linux Adding New Thermal Code To Deal With Hot Tegra Devices
Quake II RTX Performance For AMD Radeon 6000 Series vs. NVIDIA On Linux
NVIDIA 470 Series To Be The Last Supporting GTX 600/700 Series Kepler
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
It Turns Out Windows Unconditionally Reserves The First 1MB Of RAM, Linux Was Just Late To Do So
Linux x86/x86_64 Will Now Always Reserve The First 1MB Of RAM
-O3 Compiler Optimization Level Still Deemed Too Unsafe For The Linux Kernel
GNOME's Need To Broaden Its Audience For Greater Impact & Funding
Intel Releases New CPU Microcode Due To New Security Vulnerabilities (June 2021)
Experimental Wayland Driver For Wine Now Supports Vulkan, Other Features
Git 2.32 Released With Numerous Improvements
Linux's USB Audio Driver Aims For Latency Reduction