NVIDIA has quietly outed the key features they will be introducing with their upcoming Video Codec SDK 9.0 release.
The NVIDIA Video Codec SDK for Linux users is the company's successor to VDPAU and offers both video encode and decode APIs while being unified across both Windows and Linux. The Video Codec SDK consists of the NVENCODE "NVENC" and NVDECODE "NVDEC" APIs with a variety of formats supported from older MPEG-2 up through H.265 and VP9 at a variety of bit depths and color formats.
With the upcoming NVIDIA Video Codec SDK 9.0 release, for Turing GPUs there will be up to three times faster decode throughput with multiple decoders on Quadro/Tesla cards, higher quality encoding for both H.264 and H.265, higher encoding efficiency (Turing will see 15% lower bit-rates than Pascal), HEVC B-frames support, and HEVC 4:4:4 decoding capabilities.
More details on the upcoming NVIDIA Video Codec SDK 9.0 release can be found via developer.nvidia.com.
