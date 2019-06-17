NVIDIA Delivering CUDA To Linux On Arm For HPC/Servers

NVIDIA announced this morning for ISC 2019 that they are bringing CUDA to Arm beyond their work already for supporting GPU computing with lower-power Tegra SoCs.
NVIDIA is bringing their flagship CUDA GPU computing stack to Arm as part of a new route for exascale supercomputing. By the end of 2019 they intend to have the full AI/HPC CUDA software stack working under Arm and to complement their existing x86 and POWER support.
NVIDIA has long offered Arm Linux graphics drivers as well as compute support on the likes of Tegra SoCs while this new Arm CUDA play is for servers/HPC efforts.
More details for those interested at NVIDIA.com.
