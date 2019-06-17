NVIDIA Delivering CUDA To Linux On Arm For HPC/Servers
Written by Michael Larabel in Arm on 17 June 2019 at 01:40 PM EDT. 3 Comments
ARM --
NVIDIA announced this morning for ISC 2019 that they are bringing CUDA to Arm beyond their work already for supporting GPU computing with lower-power Tegra SoCs.

NVIDIA is bringing their flagship CUDA GPU computing stack to Arm as part of a new route for exascale supercomputing. By the end of 2019 they intend to have the full AI/HPC CUDA software stack working under Arm and to complement their existing x86 and POWER support.

NVIDIA has long offered Arm Linux graphics drivers as well as compute support on the likes of Tegra SoCs while this new Arm CUDA play is for servers/HPC efforts.

More details for those interested at NVIDIA.com.
3 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Arm News
Arm Developer Provides More Glibc Optimizations - Memem & Strstr
The ClearFog ARM ITX Workstation Performance Is Looking Very Good
Arm Announces Cortex-A77 & Mali-G77 Valhall
Arm SVE2 Support Aligning For GCC 10, LLVM Clang 9.0
Raspberry Pi Close To Seeing CPUFreq Support
ARM64 To Finally Broadcast Its Spectre State Via Sysfs, Prep For Neoverse & SVE2
Popular News This Week
CERN Is Working To Move Further Away From Microsoft Due To License Costs Going Up By 10x
AMD Zen 2 CPUs Come With A Few New Instructions - At Least WBNOINVD, CLWB, RDPID
Zstd-Compressing The Linux Kernel Has Been Brought Up Again
100+ Benchmarks Between Clear Linux vs. Arch-Based Manjaro Linux - Summer 2019 Tests
Microsoft Begins Rolling Out Windows Subsystem For Linux 2
GIMP 2.10.12 Released With Some Useful Improvements