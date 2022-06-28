NVIDIA 515.57 Linux Driver Released With Fixes, NvFBC Improvements

In addition to announcing the GeForce GTX 1630 budget card today (expect our Linux review soon), NVIDIA published 515.57 as their newest stable NVIDIA Linux driver release.The NVIDIA 515.57 (and prior R515 releases) should end up working fine for the GeForce GTX 1630 even though it's not mentioned as part of today's release notes. The GTX 1630 is a Turing-based card with 512 CUDA cores, 4GB of GDDR6 video memory, 96 GB/s memory bandwidth, and a 75 Watt TDP. Pricing should be around $150 USD while stay tuned for my Linux review shortly.



NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 from Inno3D.