NVIDIA 515.57 Linux Driver Released With Fixes, NvFBC Improvements

In addition to announcing the GeForce GTX 1630 budget card today (expect our Linux review soon), NVIDIA published 515.57 as their newest stable NVIDIA Linux driver release.
The NVIDIA 515.57 (and prior R515 releases) should end up working fine for the GeForce GTX 1630 even though it's not mentioned as part of today's release notes. The GTX 1630 is a Turing-based card with 512 CUDA cores, 4GB of GDDR6 video memory, 96 GB/s memory bandwidth, and a 75 Watt TDP. Pricing should be around $150 USD while stay tuned for my Linux review shortly.
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 from Inno3D.
The NVIDIA 515.57 driver is mainly for delivering a few fixes, mostly around NvFBC. NvFBC is NVIDIA's approach for accelerated frame-buffer capturing for recording the screen contents such as when screencasting / game livecasting, etc. Aside from NvFBC fixes, this 515.57 Linux driver adds support for NvFBC direct capture to composite the mouse cursor onto frames.
The fixes overall are mostly modest but there is a Vulkan direct-to-display fix where prior releases would have problems driving more than four displays for a single Vulkan instance, which is now addressed.
NVIDIA 515.57 Linux driver downloads available from NVIDIA.com.
