NVIDIA 495.44 Linux Driver Released With GBM Support
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 26 October 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT.
NVIDIA --
Following the NVIDIA 495 beta Linux driver from earlier this month, NVIDIA 495.44 is out today for Linux users as the stable release.

The NVIDIA 495.44 Linux driver is the stabilized version of the earlier beta, that most notably introduces Generic Buffer Manager (GBM) support for sharply improving the proprietary driver's Wayland support.

In addition to the GBM support in the NVIDIA 495 series driver, there is also an easy-to-use indicator around Resizable BAR (ReBAR) support, fixes for possible X.Org Server crashes, various Vulkan extensions added, and a variety of other mostly minor improvements. Most significant to the NVIDIA 495 Linux driver series is certainly the GBM support.

The NVIDIA 495.44 Linux driver can be downloaded at NVIDIA.com.
