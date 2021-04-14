NVIDIA 465.24.02 Linux Driver Released As Stable
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 14 April 2021 at 11:02 AM EDT. 7 Comments
NVIDIA --
At the end of March NVIDIA released the 465 beta Linux driver while today has been promoted to stable in the form of the 465.24.02 release.

The NVIDIA 465.24.02 driver is available today with the NVIDIA RTX A4000/A5000 series support, various new Vulkan extensions now supported, power management improvements, and a variety of bug fixes.

More details on the NVIDIA 465 series driver feature changes for Linux users can be found via the earlier article. It's the NVIDIA 470 series Linux driver that many users and gamers are eagerly awaiting for Wayland improvements and more.

The NVIDIA 465.24.02 Linux driver can be downloaded from NVIDIA.com.
7 Comments
Related News
NVIDIA CUDA 11.3 Released - Previews Better Python Support
NVIDIA Announces Grace CPU For ARM-Based AI/HPC Processor
X.Org Server Git Lands Support For Hardware-Accelerated XWayland With NVIDIA
NVIDIA Now Allows GeForce GPU Pass-Through For Windows VMs On Linux
NVIDIA 465.19.01 Linux Beta Driver Released
NVIDIA Proposes Mesa Patches To Support Alternative GBM Back-Ends
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Radeon Vulkan Driver Adds Option Of Rendering Less For ~30% Greater Performance
X.Org Server Git Lands Support For Hardware-Accelerated XWayland With NVIDIA
FFmpeg 4.4 Released With AV1 VA-API Decoder, SVT-AV1 Encoding
Wine 6.6 Released With Better Plug & Play Driver Support
Linux 5.13 Poised To Allow Randomizing Kernel Stack Offset At Each System Call
Google's VirtIO-GPU "Venus" Vulkan Driver Merged Into Mesa 21.1
FreeBSD 13.0 Brings Better Performance, LLVM Clang 11, Obsolete GNU Bits Removed
SiFive Tapes Out Their First 5nm RISC-V Processor Core