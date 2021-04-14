At the end of March NVIDIA released the 465 beta Linux driver while today has been promoted to stable in the form of the 465.24.02 release.
The NVIDIA 465.24.02 driver is available today with the NVIDIA RTX A4000/A5000 series support, various new Vulkan extensions now supported, power management improvements, and a variety of bug fixes.
More details on the NVIDIA 465 series driver feature changes for Linux users can be found via the earlier article. It's the NVIDIA 470 series Linux driver that many users and gamers are eagerly awaiting for Wayland improvements and more.
The NVIDIA 465.24.02 Linux driver can be downloaded from NVIDIA.com.
