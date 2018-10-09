NVIDIA 410.66 Linux Driver Released With RTX 2070 Support, Vulkan Ray-Tracing, Etc
16 October 2018
NVIDIA has released the 410.66 Linux graphics driver today as their first stable release in the 410 series and comes with support for the new GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card.

The main addition to the NVIDIA 410 Linux driver series is the initial Turing GPU support with the GeForce RTX 2070/2080 graphics cards. Besides enabling Turing support, the NVIDIA 410 driver has initial RTX ray-tracing support with Vulkan. The NVIDIA driver ships new libnvidia-rtcore.so and libnvidia-cbl.so libraries for this ray-tracing functionality. The OptiX ray-tracing engine is also bundled as libnvoptix.so.

Other work with the NVIDIA 410.66 driver release carried over from the earlier beta includes a graphics API visual indicator for showing whether OpenGL/Vulkan is being used by a game/application, various RandR fixes, and initial USB Type-C connector identification support for next-gen VR headsets.

On the Vulkan front besides having the VK_NVX_raytracing support there is also experimental support for VK_EXT_global_priority, support for VK_NV_glsl_shader has been dropped, and other updates. But it doesn't include the recent Vulkan beta work around transform feedback and other new extensions.

The NVIDIA 410.66 Linux driver can be downloaded at NVIDIA.com. NVIDIA 410.66 Linux driver benchmarks will be part of my GeForce RTX 2070 benchmarking later this week against the latest open-source AMD graphics drivers.
