NVIDIA 387.42.06 Linux Vulkan Driver Released With New Extensions
NVIDIA on Friday released an updated Vulkan driver for Windows and Linux with their latest feature work.

The NVIDIA 387.42.06 driver for Linux and 389.20 driver for Windows are now the company's latest developer drivers for those wanting to make use of the latest Vulkan functionality on Quadro/GeForce/Titan graphics hardware.

The only mentioned changes with the new driver releases is adding support for VK_EXT_vertex_attribute_divisor and VK_NV_shader_subgroup_partitioned.

VK_EXT_vertex_attribute_divisor allows instance-rate vertex attributes to be repeated for a number of instances instead of advancing for every instance.

The VK_NV_shader_subgroup_partitioned extension has yet to be properly documented and have not been able to find any public references to it. Though with the name, VK_NV_shader_subgroup_partitioned, is likely about data partitioning when dealing with sub-groups, a big feature of Vulkan 1.1 for communicating between parallel shader invocations.

The latest NVIDIA Vulkan drivers can be downloaded here.
