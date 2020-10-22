The NFS client code with Linux 5.10 has another performance optimization.
The NFS client code now supports the READ_PLUS operation supported by NFS v4.2 and later. READ_PLUS is a variant of READ that supports efficiently transferring holes. In cases where READ_PLUS is supported by both the NFS client and server, this operation should always be used rather than READ.
READ_PLUS should principally allow for better read performance when dealing with sparse files. The performance results may vary depending upon whether the file being read is already in the page cache or not and other factors.
The NFS client code for Linux 5.10 also includes greater use of tracepoints, various bug fixes and code cleanups, and various other changes.
The full list of NFS client changes for this kernel cycle via the kernel mailing list.
