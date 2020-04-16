GNOME's Mutter Lands Fullscreen Unredirect Support For Wayland
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 16 April 2020 at 10:18 AM EDT. 10 Comments
GNOME --
A big change was just merged today for the in-development GNOME 3.38 that will benefit Wayland gamers and others.

Red Hat's Jonas Ådahl work on Wayland full-screen surface unredirection to bypass compositing when running full-screen games and the like has just been merged into Mutter! Basically avoiding extra compositor work when an application/game is occupying the entire area of the desktop. This full-screen surface unredirection to bypass compositing with Mutter should be a measurable performance help for gamers running the GNOME Wayland session.

The X11 code for GNOME has already supported this full-screen bypass compositing while the Mutter Wayland code finally saw similar treatment today in Git master after the patches had been under review for seven months.

More details within this now honored merge request. Already the the GNOME 3.36 / Ubuntu 20.04 X.Org vs. (X)Wayland session performance for gaming has been quite good while this Wayland functionality helps to address one of the remaining areas in Wayland compositor performance on GNOME.
10 Comments
Related News
GNOME's UX Team Working On More 2020 Improvements To The Shell
GNOME Launching A Community Engagement Challenge With $65k+ In Cash/Prizes
GNOME 3.36.1 Released With First Batch Of Fixes
GTK 3.98.2 Released As Another Step Towards GTK4
GNOME's Mutter Working On Variable Refresh Rate Support (VRR / Adaptive-Sync / FreeSync)
GNOME's Mutter Finally Wires Up Middle Button Click Emulation
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
More Open-Source Participants Are Backing A Possible Fork Of Qt
New Qt Releases Might Now Be Restricted To Paying Customers For 12 Months
The Qt Company Provides A Brief Comment On Open-Source
FAT File-System Driver For Linux Sees Patch To Run Multiple Times Faster
System76 Lemur Pro Laptop Offers 14 Hour Battery Life, Coreboot Firmware For $1099+
LOOPFS File-System Proposed For Linux
Systemd-OOMD Continues Coming Together For Better Linux Out-Of-Memory Handling
ASUS Releases Graphics Card That Could Actually Be Great For Open-Source NVIDIA Fans