Firefox Private Network Is Now Official As Mozilla VPN
Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 18 June 2020 at 12:47 PM EDT. 11 Comments
MOZILLA --
Following a beta period since last year as the Firefox Private Network, Mozilla's virtual private network offering is now going official and under the Mozilla VPN branding.

Mozilla VPN is now an official product and the organization's focus on providing a secure and privacy-minded VPN offering that is easy to use.

Mozilla is in the process of transitioning away from the Firefox Private Network branding to Mozilla VPN over the weeks ahead. Their current limited-time offering for the Mozilla VPN is $4.99 USD per month with up to five devices.

More details on the Mozilla VPN via the Mozilla.org blog while the current VPN site is at fpn.firefox.com. Mozilla will soon be providing Linux client builds of their VPN platform.
11 Comments
Related News
Firefox 77 Released With Security Fixes, AV1 Image File Support
Firefox 76 + 77 Beta Web Browser Benchmarks On Ubuntu Linux
Firefox 76 Released With WebRender Improvements, Better Security
Firefox 77 Nightly Adds Initial AV1 Image File Support (AVIF)
Mozilla Releases DeepSpeech 0.7 As Their Great Speech-To-Text Engine
WebGPU Support Begins Coming Together In Firefox Nightly Builds
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
RdRand Performance As Bad As ~3% Original Speed With CrossTalk/SRBDS Mitigation
Futex2 Proposed In Latest Effort For Linux Kernel Optimization That Can Benefit Gamers
Linux 5.8-rc1 Arrives As One Of The Biggest Releases Of All Time
GNOME X.Org vs. Wayland Performance + Power Usage On Fedora 32 With AMD Renoir Laptop
Intel Announces Jim Keller's Departure, Other Leadership Changes
Amazon Introduces AWS Snowcone: 8TB Of Storage For Edge Computing Within 9 x 6 x 3 Inches
AMD Publishes Video To Explain The Radeon Open Compute Stack (ROCm)
System76 Begins Offering Serval WS Laptop With AMD Ryzen