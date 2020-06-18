Firefox Private Network Is Now Official As Mozilla VPN

Following a beta period since last year as the Firefox Private Network, Mozilla's virtual private network offering is now going official and under the Mozilla VPN branding.
Mozilla VPN is now an official product and the organization's focus on providing a secure and privacy-minded VPN offering that is easy to use.
Mozilla is in the process of transitioning away from the Firefox Private Network branding to Mozilla VPN over the weeks ahead. Their current limited-time offering for the Mozilla VPN is $4.99 USD per month with up to five devices.
More details on the Mozilla VPN via the Mozilla.org blog while the current VPN site is at fpn.firefox.com. Mozilla will soon be providing Linux client builds of their VPN platform.
