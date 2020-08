Mozilla today announced they are laying off around 250 of their employees with Mozilla Corporation and closing up their Taipei, Taiwan operations.Due to falling revenues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, Mozilla is resorting to immediate cost-saving measures and acknowledging their pre-COVID plans are no longer feasible. This 250 reduction in headcount appears to be roughly a quarter of their paid staff.Mozilla will continue focusing principally on their Firefox web browser, Pocket, and their new VPN offering.More details on the 2020 changes at Mozilla via the Mozilla.org blog