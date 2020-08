Getting KDE's Wayland session into shape remains a priority for developers this year and it's looking like the support should be quite slick come Plasma 5.20.Among the Wayland fixes/improvements tackled just over the past week for KDE on Wayland include:- Task manager window thumbnails now work on Wayland with Plasma 5.20.- A crash fix for KWin when logging out of a Wayland session.- When running Plasma Wayland and XWayland crashes it will no longer crash the entire session but rather just restart normally. Again, an improvement for Plasma 5.20.- The mouse cursor should no longer get stuck when using screen rotation with Wayland.- Edge swipe gestures and showing a hidden panel by tapping the screen edge also now work on Wayland.Meanwhile other non-Wayland KDE changes this week include:- Konsole now supports darkening inactive terminals.- The Kate text editor and other programs leveraging KTextEditor now have a zoom indicator on the status bar.- The KDE Elisa music player now supports audio files being opened from the file-system.- Changing the system-wide scaling factor will now invalidate the Plasma SVG cache to ensure they are redrawn.- The Baloo file indexer now skips files that repeatedly fail to index, in order to avoid a loop causing excessive CPU resources.More details on this week's KDE development work via this blog post by KDE developer Nate Graham.