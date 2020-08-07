Getting KDE's Wayland session into shape remains a priority for developers this year and it's looking like the support should be quite slick come Plasma 5.20.
Among the Wayland fixes/improvements tackled just over the past week for KDE on Wayland include:
- Task manager window thumbnails now work on Wayland with Plasma 5.20.
- A crash fix for KWin when logging out of a Wayland session.
- When running Plasma Wayland and XWayland crashes it will no longer crash the entire session but rather just restart normally. Again, an improvement for Plasma 5.20.
- The mouse cursor should no longer get stuck when using screen rotation with Wayland.
- Edge swipe gestures and showing a hidden panel by tapping the screen edge also now work on Wayland.
Meanwhile other non-Wayland KDE changes this week include:
- Konsole now supports darkening inactive terminals.
- The Kate text editor and other programs leveraging KTextEditor now have a zoom indicator on the status bar.
- The KDE Elisa music player now supports audio files being opened from the file-system.
- Changing the system-wide scaling factor will now invalidate the Plasma SVG cache to ensure they are redrawn.
- The Baloo file indexer now skips files that repeatedly fail to index, in order to avoid a loop causing excessive CPU resources.
More details on this week's KDE development work via this blog post by KDE developer Nate Graham.
2 Comments