More HDR Display Bits On The Way For The Linux 5.3 Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 26 May 2019 at 04:46 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
For years there have been open-source developers working on plumbing support for High Dynamic Range (HDR) displays into the Linux desktop stack and it looks like the Direct Rendering Manager driver support is slowly but surely getting there.

With the Linux 5.3 kernel cycle later this summer, there will be more HDR infrastructure support in place. As part of this week's drm-misc-next pull request to DRM-Next for staging this Linux 5.3 material there are more HDR pieces.

This latest DRM core work is on handling of the HDR source meta-data property, parsing of HDR meta-data information from the EDID data, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) support for the supported transfer functions, and enabling HDR info-frame support.

The latest HDR DRM activity can be seen here. NVIDIA has also been working for a while now on their binary Linux driver support around HDR displays. But there is also common work left still in user-space around applications and compositors for enabling this technology.

This latest HDR DRM push comes thanks to Intel's contributions to the DRM kernel drivers as well as Wayland/Weston. Intel is working on this open-source/Linux code now thanks to Icelake/Gen11 graphics supporting HDR.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
Huawei Linux Laptop Driver Improvements On The Way
Spectre/Meltdown/L1TF/MDS Mitigation Costs On An Intel Dual Core + HT Laptop
The Better Logitech Wireless Device Support In The Linux 5.2 Kernel
SiFive RISC-V SoCs Can Now Be Paired With A GPU... Imagination's PowerVR
Raptor's Blackbird micro-ATX POWER9 System Is Ready To Take Flight This Week
Intel Agilex Now Supported By Linux 5.2 Kernel; ARM Boards Like Jetson Nano Also Added
Popular News This Week
Linux's vmalloc Seeing "Large Performance Benefits" With 5.2 Kernel Changes
Arch-Based Antergos Linux Distribution Calls It Quits
systemd Clocks In At More Than 1.2 Million Lines
Developers Start Debating Whether To Block Password-Based Root SSH Logins For Fedora 31
Spectre/Meltdown/L1TF/MDS Mitigation Costs On An Intel Dual Core + HT Laptop
Gaming Performance Only Faintly Touched By MDS / Zombie Load Mitigations